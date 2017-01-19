The latest: The inauguration of President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) Vice President-elect Mike Pence says that the cooperation shown by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden “would make every American proud.”

At a news conference Thursday about the transition, Pence expressed appreciation “first and foremost” to Obama and Biden.

At his final news conference on Wednesday, President Obama said he’s had “cordial” talks with President-elect Donald Trump — but adds he’s under no illusions that they share many policy goals. The outgoing president says it’s appropriate for Trump to move forward with his own vision and values.

Obama told reporters in the White House press briefing room. “It is true that behind closed doors, I curse more than I do publicly … and sometimes I get mad and frustrated like everybody else does. But at my core, I think we’re going to be OK.”

You can hear the inauguration ceremonies live on WLS-AM 890 (as well as wlsam.com and the WLS-AM app) starting at 1030am CT. Coverage will include the swearing in of Vice-President-Elect Pence and President-elect Trump, followed by President Trump’s speech.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says there’s “no specific credible threat” against Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Johnson said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday that security will be extraordinarily fortified anyway to prevent truck attacks like the Bastille Day assault in Nice, France, last year, when eighty-six people were killed.

Johnson says this is an age of the “self-radicalized actor – the so-called lone wolf – and we have to be concerned about the vehicle threat.”

Johnson says that’s why during the inauguration the areas where vehicles are prohibited will be “extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who’s not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.