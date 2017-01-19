WEATHER – Foggy early. Then periods of showers this afternoon. High 43F.

Forecast Summary

Meteorologist Ray Stagich

WLS-AM

Thursday, January 19, 2017

COULD TOUCH RECORD HIGHS THIS WEEKEND IN CHICAGO…

SUNRISE AND SUNSET

JANUARY 19 2017 – SUNRISE 715 AM CST SUNSET 451 PM CST

JANUARY 20 2017 – SUNRISE 714 AM CST SUNSET 452 PM CST

Today | Foggy early. Then periods of showers this afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight | Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow | Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow night | Areas of fog. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday | tMore clouds than sun. Highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday | Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Monday | Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday | Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday | Chance of showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.