WEATHER – Foggy early. Then periods of showers this afternoon. High 43F.

Forecast Summary
Meteorologist Ray Stagich
WLS-AM
Thursday, January 19, 2017
COULD TOUCH RECORD HIGHS THIS WEEKEND IN CHICAGO…
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
JANUARY 19 2017 – SUNRISE 715 AM CST SUNSET 451 PM CST
JANUARY 20 2017 – SUNRISE 714 AM CST SUNSET 452 PM CST
Today | Foggy early. Then periods of showers this afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight | Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Tomorrow | Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow night | Areas of fog. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday | tMore clouds than sun. Highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday | Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Monday | Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Tuesday | Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday | Chance of showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.