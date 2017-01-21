Weather: Cloudy but dry, colder later in the week

By Ray Stagich, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) Drying out and staying mild for January this weekend. By mid to later next week, temperatures are expected to get colder. .

Today|Mainly cloudy. High 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight |Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday|Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

Monday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday|Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday|Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Thursday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

