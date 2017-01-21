George H.W. Bush in stable condition; Barbara Bush improving

By Nadeem Muaddi and Jamie Gangel

Former President George H. W. Bush has been extubated and is now breathing on his own “with minimal supplemental oxygen,” Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Friday. Former first lady Barbara Bush also continues to improve, he added.

The 92-year-old former President was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on January 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. His wife was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday for treatment of bronchitis.

The couple were comfortable and watching coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration together in the hospital Friday, McGrath said.

“President Bush will remain in the ICU (intensive care unit) for observation,” McGrath said. “Mrs. Bush, meanwhile, continues to feel better and is focusing on spending time with her husband.

“She is expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend as a precaution,” he said.

Their son Neil Bush and daughter-in-law Maria were visiting the couple Friday, McGrath said. Earlier in the week, he said no other family members were flying in because they felt everything was stable and moving in the right direction.

Former President George W. Bush attended Trump’s inauguration in Washington.

Earlier this week, McGrath reported that George H.W. Bush initially was responding well to drugs. But Wednesday, the 41st President’s condition changed and he was admitted to the intensive care unit, sedated and intubated. The former President was no longer sedated by Wednesday evening

