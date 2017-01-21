Shocking student loan stats

From SudentLoanHero.com

It’s 2017 and Americans are more burdened by student loan debt than ever.

You’ve probably heard the statistics: Americans owe nearly $1.3 trillion in student loan debt, spread out among about 44 million borrowers. In fact, the average Class of 2016 graduate has $37,172 in student loan debt, up six percent from last year.

But how does this break down at a more granular level? Are student loans being used to attend public or private universities? Is it mostly from four-year or graduate degrees? What percentage of overall graduates carry debt? Are more grads utilizing private student loan consolidation and refinancing?

Let’s take a look.

First, let’s start with a general picture of the student loan debt landscape. The most recent reports indicate there is:

$1.26 trillion in total U.S. student loan debt

44.2 million Americans with student loan debt

Student loan delinquency rate of 11.1%

Average monthly student loan payment (for borrower aged 20 to 30 years): $351

Median monthly student loan payment (for borrower aged 20 to 30 years): $203

(Data via newyorkfed.org here and here and clevelandfed.org here)

