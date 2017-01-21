Shocking student loan stats

From SudentLoanHero.com
It’s 2017 and Americans are more burdened by student loan debt than ever.
You’ve probably heard the statistics: Americans owe nearly $1.3 trillion in student loan debt, spread out among about 44 million borrowers. In fact, the average Class of 2016 graduate has $37,172 in student loan debt, up six percent from last year.
But how does this break down at a more granular level? Are student loans being used to attend public or private universities? Is it mostly from four-year or graduate degrees? What percentage of overall graduates carry debt? Are more grads utilizing private student loan consolidation and refinancing?
Let’s take a look.
First, let’s start with a general picture of the student loan debt landscape. The most recent reports indicate there is:
- $1.26 trillion in total U.S. student loan debt
- 44.2 million Americans with student loan debt
- Student loan delinquency rate of 11.1%
- Average monthly student loan payment (for borrower aged 20 to 30 years): $351
- Median monthly student loan payment (for borrower aged 20 to 30 years): $203
(Data via newyorkfed.org here and here and clevelandfed.org here)
