The Latest: Lawyer for El Chapo: No evidence of wrongdoing

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. lawyer for Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says he hasn’t seen any evidence that indicates Guzman has “done anything wrong.”

Attorney Michael Schneider said Friday that Guzman and his lawyers look forward to addressing the drug-trafficking and other allegations against him in court. Schneider also suggests they’re also interested in exploring whether Guzman’s extradition was appropriate.

Guzman is charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings. Through his court-appointed lawyers, he entered a not-guilty plea Friday in a Brooklyn federal court.

He’s being held without bail.

As the convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Guzman has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico. U.S. authorities have pursued him for years.

He was extradited Thursday.

