Park City man finds old lotto ticket worth $50K

Cesar Pineda | Illinois Lottery(PARK CITY) A north suburban man checked an old lottery ticket at a gas station to discover he won $50,000 in November.

Cesar Pineda of Park City matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Nov. 19 drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 16 – 24 – 28 – 43 – 61 and the Powerball number was 21.

“I was recently paying for gas when I noticed the ticket in my wallet,” Pineda said. “I checked it right away and found out that I won!”

He said he plans to put his winnings toward the purchase of a house.

The BP gas station at 31667 N. U.S. Highway 12 in Volo received a bonus of $500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.