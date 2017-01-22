WEATHER: Cloudy, cooler, maybe a stray shower

By Todd Borek, Weather Channel Meteorologist

(CHICAGO) After a springlike start to the weekend, cooler conditions return today.



Sunday|Early dense fog. Cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower late. High 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday night|Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday|Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday|Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday|Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Thursday|Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

@ 2017 WLS-AM News

