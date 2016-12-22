Chicago Bears Implode in 2016 as Jay Cutler Continues to Fail

(CHICAGO) As with any year, excitement and optimism fill Soldier Field with the hopes of another chance at the glory the 1985 Chicago Bears brought to the city. This year, it was the baby bears who did that job (the Chicago Cubs), while their big brothers suffered loss after loss.



Brian Urlacher joined WLS early in the season to talk about how the Chicago Bears would be able to get out of the 1-4 hole they had been put into.



Several weeks later, with an even worse record, Dionne Miller, ABC7 Sports Reporter, joined the morning show to talk about the Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers and the future for John Fox and Jay Cutler.



In December, the Jay Cutler was placed on injured reserve effectively ending his season, and most likely his time with the Bears. However, some experts tend to think he’s the best quarterback to ever grace the field with his presence.