Chicago City Hall Releases Mayor’s Personal Emails

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) At Chicago City Hall, Mayor Emanuel has settled a freedom of information lawsuit with the Better Government Association by releasing thousands of pages of emails from his personal email account about public business.

No smoking guns in Rahm’s email dump, but his personal attorney was allowed to determine which emails would be made public.

Still, anytime anybody who gets Rahm to cave-in, it is interesting, and the mayor’s move is a step closer to the promise he made when he became mayor in 2011, “Everything we do will be fully transparent.”

But behind the scenes, at the hall, the mayor is angry that the Tribune apparently plans to continue to pursue legal action to let a judge rule on whether private emails involving members of the Emanuel family should be made public.