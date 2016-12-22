Hometown Hillary Wins Illinois

Jen DeSalvo, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) Park Ridge native, Hillary Clinton successfully clinched the Democratic primary beating out Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Presidential nominee title.



She attended both Maine Township High School East and Maine Township High School South as a child, and in 1997 on her 50th birthday, the city renamed the southeast corner of the intersection of Elm and Wisner streets, next to her childhood home, “Rodham Corner”.

Being the first female nominee by one of the two major political parties, Clinton’s hopes of breaking the glass ceiling ended on November 8, 2016, when political outsider Donald Trump was elected president.

Later reports show that Clinton led the popular vote by nearly three million ballots, however, Trump was the victor of the established electoral college system.