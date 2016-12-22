Obamacare signups increase in Illinois

By John Dempsey, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to get rid of Obamacare, but that is not stopping people from continuing to sign up for health care through the Affordable Care Act’s online exchanges.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the number of Illinois residents who signed up for health insurance this year was 247,818, compared to

232,750 who signed up for coverage last year.

Nationally 6.4 million consumers signed up for coverage which is about 400,000 more than last year.

Trump’s election has raised questions about the future of the law, which he has promised to repeal and replace. However some Trump and Republicans say they may decide to keep popular components of the law, which allow young people to stay on their parent’s plans until age 26, and that bar insurance companies from refusing applicants because of pre-existing conditions.