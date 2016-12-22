The Chicago Cubs Win the World Series

Jen DeSalvo, WLS-AM 890 News

(CHICAGO) The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series championship in more than 100 years when they beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series on November 3, 2016. The game began on Wednesday, November 2, though the weather took a turn for the worse when rain moved in during the ninth inning. The tied game was halted for around 20 minutes before teams returned to the field which resulted in a Chicago Cubs ‘W’.

The CTA record of single day L ridership was shattered by almost 300,000 riders on the day of the Chicago Cubs celebratory parade and rally. The total ridership of 1,146,349 took the number one position away from the record set during Game 3 of the World Series, when 918,723 fans rode CTA trains to Wrigley Field. The rally alone was the seventh largest recorded gathering in human history.

Unsavory characters took this opportunity to produce counterfeit Cubs paraphernalia. “These items can include everything from autographs to game-used items such as jerseys, bats, balls and caps. We can also see a flood of unlicensed t-shirts and other items commemorating this special year,” Special Agent Brian Brusokas, a member of the FBI’s Art Crimes team which investigates fraud regarding collectibles, said in a statement.