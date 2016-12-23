WEATHER – Periods of rain and snow developing around midday. High around 35F.

Forecast Summary

Meteorologist Ray Stagich

WLS-AM

Friday, December 23, 2016



Low pressure may bring a mix of rain/snow mix Friday. Warmer conditions will result in a chance for rain on Christmas Day. Slowly getting colder again as we head into next week and the new year…



SUNRISE AND SUNSET

DECEMBER 23 2016 – SUNRISE 717 AM CST SUNSET 425 PM CST

DECEMBER 24 2016 – SUNRISE 718 AM CST SUNSET 425 PM CST



Today | Periods of rain and snow developing around midday. High around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight | Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tomorrow | Cloudy. High near 35F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow night | Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday | Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Monday | Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 20s.

Tuesday | A few clouds. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low 20s.

Wednesday | Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 30s.

Thursday | Wintry mix of precipitation. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low 20s.