Kirk Farewell Interview With WLS-AM

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM 890 AM

(CHICAGO) In a farewell interview with WLS-AM Friday afternoon, outgoing Sen Mark Kirk has some interesting advice for his fellow Republican, Gov Bruce Rauner, on how to end his Springfield impasse with House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Looking ahead, Kirk tells me he’s going to be informally advising Rauner and when I asked what advice he would give Rauner on how to break the Springfield impasse, Kirk recommended a tactic he says he and his Senate pal Joe Manchin of West Virginia used, and it involves beer.

“Oftentimes we would pick Democratic and Republican members that seemed to play well with others, in the sandbox. Once we had people on the black tide, after a couple of six packs of Miller, then the mood was nice and there was a real opening for bipartisan legislation,” said Senator Kirk.

Whaddya think, would Speaker Madigan suspend his personal preference for not drinking in order to get a deal with Rauner?

