12/26/16 – Mark Levin Audio Rewind

We bring you the best of Mark Levin. Leftist cities around the country, with the support of the Democratic Party and President Obama, are nullifying federal immigration law by stating that they will not cooperate with law enforcement agencies in enforcing immigration. They are behaving like Civil War-era pro-slavery states. By refusing to follow the law these Confederation cities and states are lawless. If confirmed Attorney General, Jeff Sessions should go into federal court and seek a court order compelling states to comply with federal law and enforce immigration law. If nullification is the new norm then it’s a new game. The left has far more to lose from nullification than anyone else. The left is all about Federal regulations and imposing their will on states and local communities. If they can nullify Federal Law than any other state can as well. After that, there’s nothing new about President Elect Trump’s plan to spend a trillion dollars on infrastructure. FDR, LBJ, Woodrow Wilson, Ike Eisenhower and President Obama have all spent like crazy. The money won’t even go to repairing roads or bridges but to new projects that the government comes up with.