2017 Will Be More Expensive for Chicagoans

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) New taxes and fees are coming to Chicago with the new year.

City Hall will be both hammering you and nickel and diming you in 2017. Both the City Council and the School Board voted big increases in property taxes for pensions. Mayor Emanuel says he’s responsible for it.

“I did raise property taxes – I own that -but to right a decades worth of wrongs, as a way to address what should have been done incrementally over a period of time so it wasn’t done in one big way,” said Mayor Emanuel.

A 5 year phase-in of 30% higher water & sewer fees for pensions also begins with the new year.

And in the category of nickel and diming you, there will be 752 more parking meters in the city and there’s a new 7-cent plastic bag fee at Chicago grocery stores and other retailers with 2 cents of it going to the retailers.