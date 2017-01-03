Quigley Hopes Parts Of Obamacare Survive

By Nick Gale, WLS-AM news

(CHICAGO) As Senate Republicans take steps to repeal Obamacare, one Illinois congressman hopes they won’t scrap the whole thing.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Chicago) tells Bob and Marianne on WLS that Republicans actually like some of what’s in the Affordable Care Act, they just don’t like the mandate.

“The fact is that’s how a lot of this gets paid for,” Quigley said. “So their problem is how do they keep the popular parts, which is the majority of the president’s law, and pay for it and not aggravate their constituencies. It’s going to be hard for them. I think it’s the dog has caught the car and it doesn’t know what to do.”

Quigley says what’s popular with Republicans within Obamacare are provisions like being able to keep kids on parent’s insurance until they turn 26 and the elimination of the doughnut hole for seniors.

