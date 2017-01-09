1/2/17 – Mark Levin Audio Rewind

Dan Bongino, Contributing Editor at Conservative Review fills in for Mark. Some think that everything is still good in America since President Obama has been in office, but that’s not true. There’s not one successful policy which Obama has pursued that has worked out for America. Even GDP under Obama is not half of the GDP during Jimmy Carter’s administration. Prior to Obama, every postwar president had overseen annual growth over 4% or more within 3 years of any recession during their terms. The statistics proving Obama’s failed legacy are substantial, yet the media will continue to promote failed leftist policies. In addition, Obama and the EPA have changed the report about fracking polluting water. Their original position was that fracking has little effect on the water supply. The government changes the narrative when they want to. Later, Michael Grunwald claims that crime has fallen to historic lows during Obama’s term. The Democrats are just cherry-picking data. A DOJ report recently said that there has been a big spike in crimes in 10 of America’s big cities. Liberals criticized the police and the consequence have been that the officers have backed off a bit.