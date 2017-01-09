1/3/17 – Mark Levin Audio Rewind

President Obama is driven by hate and hates Israel like he hates America. Obama and his administration helped draft the anti-Israel UN resolution behind the scenes in the dark ,and then they let the UN vote through. The only friends that Israel has in America are conservatives. John Kerry went on and on about how the Israelis were to blame and that they were putting America at great risk. He’s ignoring history and cherry picking the facts. In addition, Democrats are now organizing for a Trump impeachment and investigation. They are engaging in guerilla tactics on Capitol Hill. Later, if you are going to create an environment that prevents trade, not only will you destroy jobs, you destroy the economy. You can’t tariff your way into prosperity. Also, former Ambassador John Bolton calls in to talk to Mark about Russia, Israel and defunding the UN. Finally, Daniel Horowitz calls in and tells Mark that he’s hearing that Congress will not repeal Obamacare, they will repeal the funding mechanisms only. Congress will keep the heart and soul of Obamacare which will now be Obamacare light.