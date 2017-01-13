Trump: Not concerned some cabinets picks have contradicted him

(New York, NY) President-elect Donald Trump says he’s unconcerned some of his Cabinet picks have contradicted him at their confirmation hearings.

“I told them, ‘Be yourself and say what you what to say. Don’t worry about me,'” Trump told journalists in the lobby of Trump Tower on Friday.

He says potential disagreements “all get worked out.”

Trump’s plans to build a Mexican border wall, reintroduce torture and to ignore the impact of climate change all were disputed by his picks this week on Capitol Hill.

Trump appeared with the comedian Steve Harvey. Harvey said they discussed mutual friends, television shows and their respective golf games.

Trump repeated his advice to his nominees, saying, “I say, ‘Be yourself. Wouldn’t you say, Steve?'” Harvey smiled but did not answer that question.

