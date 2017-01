WEATHER – Areas of dense morning fog. Some drizzle possible. Cloudy. High 42F.

Forecast Summary

Meteorologist Jeff Eno

WLS-AM

Monday, Januaray 23, 2017

DENSE FOG EARLY WITH ADVISORIES FOR INDIANA COUNTIES…WARM THRU MIDWEEK

National Weather Service Alert:

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL

348 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017

ILZ003>006-008-010>014-019>023-032-033-039-INZ001-002-010-011-019-

241000-WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE ILLINOIS-OGLE-LEE-DE KALB-KANE-

DUPAGE-COOK-LA SALLE-KENDALL-GRUNDY-WILL-KANKAKEE-LIVINGSTON-

IROQUOIS-FORD-LAKE INDIANA-PORTER-NEWTON-JASPER-BENTON-

348 AM CST MON JAN 23 2017 /448 AM EST MON JAN 23 2017/

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS…

NORTHEAST ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA.

.DAY ONE…TODAY AND TONIGHT.

WEATHER HAZARDS EXPECTED:

ELEVATED FOG RISK.

DISCUSSION:

AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST ACROSS PORTIONS OF

NORTHWEST INDIANA, ESPECIALLY IN PORTER COUNTY.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

NO HAZARDOUS WEATHER IS EXPECTED AT THIS TIME.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

SPOTTER ACTIVATION WILL NOT BE NECESSARY THROUGH TONIGHT.

Today | Areas of dense morning fog. Some drizzle possible. Cloudy. High 42

Tonight | Overcast. Low 33

Tuesday | Overcast. High 42…maybe a stray afternoon shower…rain likely Tuesday night

Wednesday | Showers possible…windy. Snow may mix in later in the day. High 41

Thursday | Cloudy. High low to mid 30s

Friday | Cloudy. High 30