Emanuel to sue Feds over new Sanctuary City Rules

By Bill Cameron, WLS-AM News

(CHICAGO) Mayor Emanuel says he’s going to sue the Trump Justice Dept on Monday, over its new Sanctuary City rules.

New rules just out, prevent Sanctuary Cities like Chicago to get certain law enforcement grants. The mayor says Chicago will file suit to kill the rules and get the millions in question.

In an interview with WLS-AM for Sunday’s edition of “Bill Cameron and Connected to Chicago”, the mayor said “We are not going to be put in a position of choosing who we are as a welcoming city and strengthening our police dept. These are exactly the kind of training and technology you want to be investing in right now and also do it in a way that the community’s involved.”

The Mayor also tells Cameron that he’s no longer Bruce Rauner’s friend, even as Rauner said this week he still considers the two of them to be friends.

