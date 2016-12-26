Cubs’ Series win is top AP sports story of 2016

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs’ first World Series title since 1908 is the runaway winner for top sports story of 2016.
The end of the drought for long-suffering Cubs fans collected 48 of 59 first-place votes and 549 points in balloting by AP members and editors. Read the full story here at apnews.com.
The death of Muhammad Ali after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease was second with 427 points.
LeBron James leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the franchise’s first NBA title took third with 425 points.
