WASHINGTON (AP) — Under mounting pressure to free convicts as one last act, President Barack Obama is planning at least one more batch of pardons and commutations before leaving office in two weeks.

But don’t expect many famous offenders to make the list.

The list of bold names appealing to Obama for compassion in his final weeks includes accused leaker Chelsea Manning, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

White House officials say Obama’s final grants are expected to remain focused on the nonviolent drug offenders he’s sought to help during his second term.

That’s a contrast with former presidents like Bill Clinton. He ignited a major controversy in his final days when he pardoned fugitive financier Marc Rich, the ex-husband songwriter Denise Rich, a major Democratic fundraiser.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read the full story: Blagojevich Supporters Plan Vigil To Ask For Commutation From Obama « CBS Chicago